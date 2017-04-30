“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Performed at Gracie Theatre

Students at Husson University’s New England School of Communications preformed their annual spring musical this weekend.

“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” was performed and created by Entertainment Production students under the direction of Gracie Theatre manager, Jeri Misler.

Over 40 crew members from Husson and NESCOM were on hand to help put on the production.

The spring musical is put on every year as a way to get students involved in constructing and producing a stage show.

“‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’ is the bringing to life of these iconic characters that people have known and seen in comic strips,” said Jeri Misler, Gracie Managing Director. “So what we’ve done here is take those character and put our own spin on it in a nice intimate setting.”

“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” has received several awards over the years including a Tony and a Grammy.