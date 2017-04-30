Walk for Autism in Bangor

More than 400 people attended the Walk for Autism in Bangor. It was the 15th annual year of the larger state wide walk.

“I loved the walk. It felt like 10 miles! I got a bunch of stuff. I even got a sea monster balloon hat!”

The 2 mile walk features plenty of fun for families such as balloon animals, face painting, and snacks. The goal is to raise awareness for families affected by autism.

“Autism is the fastest growing disability that the United States is seeing. We’re one in 68. The cost of adults are going to be in the millions of dollars by the time they come into their twenties. We want to encourage families to get a diagnoses, to have early intervention and to get independent as we can the adults so that will cut back on that.”

Between the other walks in Belfast, Biddeford, Farmington, and Fryeburg, families all across the state share comfort in a friendly environment that can sometimes be hard to find.

“They feel isolated because they think people are looking at them or staring at them. They come here and they are so relaxed because we all are here for the same reason. So if one child is having a struggle, the family next to them is going to say ‘don’t worry, I understand that.’”

There were also vendors and resources for people looking for support.

“If I can’t get to somebody, then I’m going to have somebody get to them. We have a lot of connections so we are going to connect them to somebody else. We are going to make sure that that family feels supported.”

After the dust had settled and the walk was complete, families stressed the importance of awareness when it comes to those with autism.

“Be aware of autism and the children that have it and if you see somebody out in public that is having a hard time, understand.”