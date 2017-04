UPDATE: Ellsworth Man Seriously Injured After Motorcycle Crash

A man was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash in Ellsworth Sunday night.

Police say a motorcycle hit a telephone pole on Water Street near Franklin Street around 7:30.

The operator, a 62 year old man, was LifeFlighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and speed may have been a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.