Two Saturday Night Fires Keep Waterville Crews Busy

Waterville firefighters were busy Saturday night battling two fires downtown.

The first call came in just after 5:30 to College Avenue.

Officials say the building owner was working on the roof when leaking chainsaw fuel ignited the fire…

No one was injured, but extensive damage to the roof and third floor has displaced the occupant of a third-floor apartment.

A second fire broke out on the back porch of a home on Gilman Street around 9 o’clock.

We’re told the resident used fire extinguishers initially–before firefighters responded and finished putting out the fire.

Officials say a smoldering cigarette in an ashtray sparked it.

No one was hurt.

We’re told there was extensive damage to the porch and exterior of the building, but the home is livable.

Photos courtesy: Waterville Fire Department