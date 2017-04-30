The Circle: Movie Review

Imagine if Google and Facebook were one entity- that’s essentially the premise of The Circle. Set in the very near future, the film envisions how a social media tech company gets so profitable and popular that it pushes the boundaries of privacy, communication, and personal freedom.

Emma Watson stars as Mae who is hired by The Circle, which is the largest tech company conceivable- think Apple on steroids. It’s so large and in charge that it’s CEO, played with charm and intelligence by the always reliable Tom Hanks, encourages Mae to participate in a groundbreaking experiment in which her every move is viewed by millions across the globe. She starts to attract quite the dedicated fanbase of followers who are enamored by this new and raw form of reality television interaction.

But it doesn’t stop there. The Circle combines all of your personal information in one database. There’s no separate accounts, it’s all streamlined. It can monitor your health and whereabouts at any given moment. And while that sounds appealing at first to Mae, she soon realizes that having zero privacy is not entirely ideal.

While it presents so many thought-provoking concepts and ideas about our relationship and dependence on technology, The Circle is ultimately a very frustrating movie. On one hand it condemns our reliance on needing to know everything in an instant and the invasive nature of video surveillance, but it also celebrates the possibilities of technology.

What could have been a fascinating Twilight-Zone type cautionary tale turns out to be sort of a self-righteous slap-on-the-hand. It feels as though it doesn’t quite know what it wants to be. While I’m all for letting audiences walk away with their own interpretation of a movie, The Circle simply isn’t as smart as it thinks it is. It’s talented cast, which includes Bill Paxton’s final performance, is sort of wasted in a mediocre rainy day rental at best. It presents so many compelling ideas that it becomes increasingly frustrating that it doesn’t follow through on many of them.

If you want a tech-savvy thriller, I recommend watching Black Mirror on Netflix instead. Or if you want a social commentary on our fascination with other people’s lives, re-watch The Truman Show. Either way, it’s safe to say The Circle can be skipped. I give it a C-.