Speedway 95 Holds Car Showcase at Bangor Mall



Looking ahead to their upcoming season, Speedway 95 held a showcase at the Bangor Mall Sunday.

Drivers had their cars on display in hopes of winning prizes voted on by spectators.

Awards up for grabs included best in class and best dressed crew.

The showcase is held as a way to get people excited about a new racing season.

“A lot of people you know when it comes out here and they’re out here is they know that its time to get ready to fire up and get ready to go. it’s the beginning of the season. everybody knows that when the cars get here, the seasons getting ready to start,” said track promoter Peter Roach.

There will be an open practice at the Speedway on May 6th.