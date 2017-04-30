Runners, Walkers Stand in Solidarity with Victims of Sexual Violence

More than 500 people ran and walked in solidarity with those impacted by sexual violence in Waterville.

The One in Five 5k stepped off at Thomas College Sunday morning.

The name refers to the estimated one in five people in maine who have been affected by sexual violence.

100 percent of the proceeds go towards the Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center–which provides services for survivors of sexual abuse.

“The message is that there’s hope, that people care, and it’s clear by the number of people that came out for this today that people care. And the most important thing for them to to know is that there’s somebody always there to help and support them. Nobody has to go this alone,” said Donna Strickler, executive director of the Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center.

The 5k is held each year in April to mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month.