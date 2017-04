Man Dead of Apparent Suicide Following Lewiston Standoff

Police say one person is dead following a standoff at Motel 6 on Pleasant Street in Lewiston.

Police were called there around 10 AM Sunday after reports of shots fired.

State police say a man had barricaded himself inside one of the rooms.

After hours of negotiating police then broke down the door to find the man dead from an apparent suicide.

Around 30 guests were evacuated for much of the day. They have since been let back in.