Karate Tournament Saturday in Bucksport

A big tournament Saturday in Bucksport by Tracy’s Karate Ju-Jitsu.

Sensei Dennis and his staff have been grooming young athletes and putting on tournaments for 40 years. Saturday there were more than 200 participants from age 4 to 70 who were showing their skills.

“Well I think a big part of it is discipline they don’t necessarily like it sometimes at that age but they are held accountable bring in their report cards they come each week train they love to come to these competitions get a chance to compete with other students just a good time for them. And it’s a lifetime support. It is a lot of the people that have worked out with us our oldest student is 86 he has been here 45 years they bring their kids and grandchildren now great grandchildren some of them,” said Dennis Tracy of Tracy’s Karate.