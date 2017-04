Crews Battle Montville Wildfire

Fire crews from four towns battled a wildfire in Montville Saturday night.

Montville’s fire chief tells us a resident on Bragdon road was doing a permitted burn to clear a cattle pasture.

Due to the wind the flames got out of control, igniting a wildfire along the side of Hogback Mountain.

We’re told muddy conditions made it a challenge to reach the fire–it took crews about four hours to put it out.

No one was hurt.