Cloudy With Showers Heading Back Into The Work Week

Sunshine today gave way to cloudy skies and tonight showers move back into our forecast. Showers will become a steady rain for the Monday morning commute, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Lows tonight will fall back into the 30s for everyone with a light wind.

Rain showers will become scattered into Monday afternoon with high temps in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds will pick up between 6-8mph out of the southeast. This will bring in some mild temps for Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorm stick with us into Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. It’s going to be muggy and sticky until a cold front clears Maine Tuesday afternoon. Behind the front we will finally see some clearing. Sunshine returns by Wednesday. High temps will be cooler only topping out in the mid 50s to low 60s, which is about average for this time of year. Thursday will stay dry as well with high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s. By the end of the work week, we will be tracking out next weather maker to bring another round of showers for Friday and possibly into the weekend.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with showers/storms lows in the 30s with a light wind.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 6-8mph.

Tuesday: Showers then late day clearing with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s

Friday: Showers possible with highs in the 50s to low 60s