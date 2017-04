Body of Maine Man Recovered after NH Canoe Accident

Game wardens in New Hampshire recovered the body of a Maine man yesterday.

69-years-old John Hopkins of a Kennebunkport was canoeing on the Pemigewasset River in Woodstock when the canoe overturned.

Hopkins was with his son who initially reported him missing around 2 in the afternoon.

A short time later, Hopkins’ body was found a mile down the river.