WATCH LIVE

Bangor Farmers Market Now Open

Apr 30, 20178:13 PM EDT
Local News

The Bangor Farmers Market is back open for the season.

Farmer throughout the area were selling local produce, meats, veggies and cheeses.

Organizers say turnout was good, with both regulars and newcomers buying local.

“Well it’s really nice to get a connection with your farmer to know who grew your food,” said Clayton Carter, Chair of the Bangor Farmers Market. “Your food is thousands of miles fresher. So we have people coming and buying carrots from us saying these are the best carrots I’ve ever had. Well not because I’m particularly good at growing carrots. It’s because they’re fresher, they’re better.”

The farmers market is located on Harlow street across from the library.

It;s open every Sunday through November from 11 to 2.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We Want to Know:

ADVERTISEMENT
© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved. | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy | Advertise | Employment Information | FCC Public File | Closed Captioning | Contact Us