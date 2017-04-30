Bangor Farmers Market Now Open

The Bangor Farmers Market is back open for the season.

Farmer throughout the area were selling local produce, meats, veggies and cheeses.

Organizers say turnout was good, with both regulars and newcomers buying local.

“Well it’s really nice to get a connection with your farmer to know who grew your food,” said Clayton Carter, Chair of the Bangor Farmers Market. “Your food is thousands of miles fresher. So we have people coming and buying carrots from us saying these are the best carrots I’ve ever had. Well not because I’m particularly good at growing carrots. It’s because they’re fresher, they’re better.”

The farmers market is located on Harlow street across from the library.

It;s open every Sunday through November from 11 to 2.