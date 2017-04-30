Anah Shrine Circus Wraps up in Bangor

The Anah Shrine Circus wrapped a weekend of performances at the Cross Insurance Center on Sunday.

There were seven performances in total between the three days.

Circus goers were treated to elephants, camels and fly acrobatics as well as a flaming unicycle juggler.

Officials say this year was some of the best crows they’ve seen.

“There’s been great shows this year, great attendance,” said Denny Hill, Circus Director. “People are really enjoying what’s going on, you can see in the background whats happening. It’s a sign of spring you know a lot people’s first time out a big function going on. You know love the clowns, love the music, cotton candy, snow cones, that’s what they’re here for.”

If anyone missed the shows this weekend the Shriners will have another round of shows next weekend in Presque Isle.