9th Annual International Food Festival Held at MCI

Maine Central Institute had its International Food Festival on Sunday.

Hundreds turned out to try foods from all over the world, prepared by students, parents and teachers.

Cuisine represented 17 countries including Canada, China, Germany, Spain and Rwanda.

“I think here in central Maine there is not too much diversity but thanks to institutions like MCI the people of Maine get to experience different cultures, different foods, and that’s fairly unique I think,” said Artur Fass, teacher at MCI.

There were also cultural activities for adults to enjoy.