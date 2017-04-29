Wrigley Field Replica Opens In Waterville

The Chicago Cubs were celebrated on Saturday with the unveiling of a new replica field in Waterville.

The field paid homage to the 2016 World Series winning Chicago Cubs and joins the Fenway Park field in Oakland as the only two registered replica fields in the nation.

Fran Purnell, who helped build the original field in Waterville, was also celebrated for his 48 years of volunteer work along with players from his 1990 Challenger baseball team.

The two million dollar project includes a turn field, a 30 foot replica score board and dugout murals of the 2016 champion Cubs.

“It’s a special day for our community and our kids more in particular,” said Isaac LeBlanc, Athletic Director of the Alfond Youth Center. “They’re really excited. They’ve been all winter long and spring with practices and stuff. They’ve been looking forward to today.”

Former Red Sox and Cubs player Lee Smith was there to throw out the first pitch and sign autographs.