Woman Seriously Injured in Gouldsboro Crash

A woman was seriously hurt in a crash in Gouldsboro Saturday afternoon…
It happened shortly before 2 at the intersection of Route 1 and Ashville Road.
Police say 28-year-old Brooke Dawson of Old Town was driving south on Route 1 when she drifted into the shoulder and hit an embankment. Her car went airborne and slid into a ditch.
She was LifeFlighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, we’re told, including a head injury.
Route 1 was shut down for more than an hour while crews cleared the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Photo courtesy: Gouldsboro Police Dept.