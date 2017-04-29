WATCH LIVE

Woman Seriously Injured in Gouldsboro Crash

A woman was seriously hurt in a crash in Gouldsboro Saturday afternoon…

It happened shortly before 2 at the intersection of Route 1 and Ashville Road.

Police say 28-year-old Brooke Dawson of Old Town was driving south on Route 1 when she drifted into the shoulder and hit an embankment. Her car went airborne and slid into a ditch.

She was LifeFlighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, we’re told, including a head injury.

Route 1 was shut down for more than an hour while crews cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Photo courtesy: Gouldsboro Police Dept. 

