Woman Killed in Hudson Crash

A woman was killed in a crash in Hudson late Saturday morning.

It happened just before noon on Route 221.

A 57-year-old woman from Hudson was pronounced dead at the scene. She is not being identified at this time.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Authorities are in the process of reconstructing the accident at this time, which may result in delays for motorists headed through the area.