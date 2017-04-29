UPDATE: Victim Identified in Deadly Hudson Crash

Authorities identified the victim in a fatal crash in Hudson Saturday.

57-year-old Monique Munson was pronounced dead at the scene on Hudson Hill Road.

Officials say she crashed her car into a tree just before noon near Darling Road.

“Upon arrival it was determined there was a 57-year-old female, single occupant, single vehicle accident, she had passed due to her injuries,” said Sgt. Roy Peary of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

An accident reconstruction team was on scene Saturday afternoon trying to piece together what happened.

We’re told speed may have been a factor.