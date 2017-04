Sunday River Set to Replace Chairlift after Incident Last Year

Sunday River is poised to replace a chairlift that failed last summer.

The ski resort announced that it’s going to spend $1.2 million on a triple-chairlift.

Officials say it will utilize a conveyor system to make it easier for skiers to board–and it will be faster.

Construction begins next month.

The ski resort was without the lift during the past season.

It toppled over last July when the foundation separated from the mountaintop following heavy rain.

No one was hurt.