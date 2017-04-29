Sunday Expect More Sunshine With Seasonal Temps

A gorgeous day to start the weekend today. Tonight those partly to mostly clear skies will stick around. However, tonight it means overnight lows will be chilly, falling back into the upper 20s to upper 30s. On top of chilly temps winds will be blowing out of the northwest between 9-13mph with gusts upwards of 25+mph; therefore, wind chills will feel much cooler.

Sunday starts off sunny and dry with highs warming into the low 50s to low 60s. Winds will stick around out of the north between 5-10mph with gusts 22mph+ that will make it feel a bit cooler. While you can expect dry conditions throughout your Sunday clouds will be on the increase after lunchtime. Showers will be late Sunday evening and stick with us into the start of the work week as our next weather maker brings a warm front that will bring the potential for some heavy showers on Monday. Highs on Monday afternoon will warm into the mid 40s to low 50s; it will be gray and gloomy with showers into Tuesday. The cold front moves through on Tuesday afternoon, but ahead of it expect more showers and mild temps with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Showers taper off during the afternoon, however looks like the clouds will stick around and temps will start to fall. Wednesday a few more breaks of sunshine under party sunny skies with highs in the low 50s to low 60s. More sunshine on Thursday with highs still about average in the low 50s to low 60s.

Saturday Night: Partly to mostly clear, breezy and cool with lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Winds out of the northwest between 9-13mph with gust 25mph+.

Sunday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds, then evening showers. High temps in the low 50s to low 60s, winds will stay breezy out of the north between 5-10mph with gust 22mph+.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely, highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday: Showers then late day gradual clearing with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 50s to low 60s.