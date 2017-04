Pittsfield Resident Wins Big at Lottery Event

A man from Pittsfield won the top prize at the Maine Lottery’s Fortune Final Event.

Harold Moores went home with a check for two million dollars after winning the drawing at Friday night’s event in Augusta.

Finalists were selected at random from those who submitted non-winning game tickets.

Twenty-two other prizes were awarded in games played on stage including a Ford Mustang convertible.