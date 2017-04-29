MS Walk Held in Brewer

Hundreds of folks laced up to fight multiple sclerosis in Brewer on Saturday.

Walk MS stepped off from the Brewer Auditorium.

Participants expected to raise about $30,000 dollars for research and services.

Volunteers included the UMaine women’s soccer team and Delta Tao Delta fraternity.

“The community really supports us and comes out,” said Sue Tidd, Maine Director of Development for the National MS Society. “For instance with the fraternity, several parents have MS, so these boys are here today to support their friends and to support their parents and out fight to end MS.”

The walk in Brewer was one of hundreds held across the country.