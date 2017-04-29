Maine Police Departments Join National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Saturday was National Prescription Drug take back day.

Police were set up at locations across Maine, where folks could drop off unused or unwanted medications–no questions asked.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s office teamed up with Ellsworth Police, Healthy Acadia and the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce–collecting medications on High Street.

“Unused drugs that are thrown in the trash can obviously be retrieved or abused and illegally sold. Drugs that are flushed can contaminate the water supply. Properly disposing of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment,” said Det. Ben Astbury of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

If you missed Saturday’s collection, most police departments have a collection box where you can drop off old prescriptions.