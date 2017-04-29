Maine People’s Climate March in Augusta

Thousands of people met outside the State House in Augusta for the Maine People’s Climate March. The rally was in conjunction with sister marches taking place across the nation.

“Climate change obviously doesn’t necessarily have to do with politics, but politics is going to be what affects climate change. As citizens of Maine, we need to show administration that this is what we want and we need to be heard.”

The march was preceded by a number of speakers ranging from lobster fisherman, business owners, and conservation experts.

“I spoke up about being present and being active and to keep speaking and have your voice heard and not for today to be one single event but let it continue one.”

There were also legislators from both sides of the isle speaking in favor of solidarity when it comes to climate change and taking care of the Earth.

“I think there’s a lot of talk these days about bi-partisan but a lot of it is just talk.”

“Personally, it’s not political. It’s my heritage, the earth is our relation. So for me, it’s always something vitally important for us to advocate for the earth because it can’t advocate for itself.”

And as the crowd marched and chanted around the state house, organizers and demonstrators hoped their messaged reached lawmakers and that action to help the environment will be taken.

“I think what we need in this country is organizations that will promote real democracy and conversations amongst all our citizens because democracy is still a powerful idea that can solve all our problems, but we have to get beyond our partisan political views.”