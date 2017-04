Inmate Death at Maine State Prison Under Investigation

Maine’s Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at the state prison in Warren. Saturday morning.

A spokesperson with the Commissioner’s Office says 53-year-old Deane Brown died just before 8 AM.

Brown was convicted in 1996 in Knox County for multiple robbery, burglary and theft offenses.

His earliest possible release date was in 2032.

The circumstances surrounding Brown’s death are currently under investigation by Maine State Police and the Attorney General’s Office.