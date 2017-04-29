Healthy Kids Day Celebrated at YMCA

YMCA’s all over the country held their Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, including the one right here in Bangor.

Several activities were available to participate in including a family fitness class, taekwondo and an inflatable pool obstacle course.

The Penobscot Theater was also on hand to give intro to improv classes.

The mission is to get kids more excited about being active.

“Kids are more, you know, doing a lot more sedentary type activities,” said Tammy Hodgdon from the Bangor YMCA. “So we just want to keep them, keeping the outdoor activities, the very, the stuff that’s really going to keep them healthy. Keep that in the mix.”

Healthy Kids Day was celebrated by over 1,600 YMCA facilities around the country with more than 1.2 million people participating.