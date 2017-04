Gorham Boy Injured after Driving Car Down Embankment

A 5-year-old boy had non-life-threatening injuries after accidentally driving a car down a small embankment today in Gorham.

Police say the boy was playing in the car while family members worked on a project in their driveway on Sebago Lake Road.

They say the child shifted the gears, causing the car to roll down the driveway, across the street and down the incline.

Police say the child was hurt while trying to exit the vehicle before it made its way down the embankment.