Crews Battle Wildfire Near Homes in Winterport



A wildfire scorched about two acres in Winteport Saturday night–getting pretty close to some homes.

We’re told a permitted burn at a property on Whig Street near Oak Street got out of control shortly after 8 PM–threatening a tractor shed as well.

The fire chief tells us windy conditions caused the fire to spread quickly around the edge of a pond.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within about an hour.

No property was damaged and no one was hurt.