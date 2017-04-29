Bangor West Little League Holds Opening Day Parade

The Bangor West Little League team kicked off their season today with their annual opening day parade.

For more than 30 years Bangor West has thrown their parade through the West side of Bangor.

Starting at Fairmount Park at 8 AM on Saturday, the teams marched down Hammond Street, ending at Mansfield Stadium.

Cheryl Derrah, President of Bangor West Little League, says the parade is a way to get the community excited for a new season.

“It’s a community thing,” said Derrah. “We think that it brings the West side of Bangor together and all the kids that play ball. We’ve got our high school teams to help us celebrate and we’re really excited for an upcoming season.”

Little league softball played their games on the 14th Street fields in Bangor and the rest of the teams will start their games on May 1st.