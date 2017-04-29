44th Annual MBMSS Held in Bar Harbor

Scientists and students from around the state attended the 44th Maine Biological and Medical Sciences Symposium on Saturday in Bar Harbor.

Biomedical innovation and the advancement of scientific research in Maine were the topic of discussion at the symposium.

Over 200 students and scientists gathered to to talk about their research through poster presentations and speeches.

“I think that it’s really inspiring to see other people doing this kind of work, and to see that, you know, things like this are tangible, and when, you know, science is, I think science is always a way to give back to the community to learn about how to make lives better. how to improve life quality,” said Yoona Chun, student at Colby College.

The symposium is held every year as a way to get students and scientists to interact with each other and share ideas.

“Well I think that one of the most beneficial things about MBMSS is the networking that goes on, and the communications that happen between people,” said Jane Disney, Education Director for MDI Biological Laboratories. “I think everybody goes home with new ideas, and new people that they wanna stay connected to.”

Along with the chance to network and learn about scientific innovation, its also a great way for student to find educational opportunities and learn a little bit about what it takes to be in the field.

“It’s a really good support group, because not only do they have new professors, and as well as post-docs and PHD student, but they also have a large undergraduate community that are like presenting their data, and given an opportunity to learn, and come to meet with a bunch of other faculty members, and just see what it’s like to become an actual part of a scientific field,” said Ashley Soucy, student at the University of Maine.