UPDATE: Search Crews Locate Man Reported Missing in City Forest

A rescue effort ended with a man found in the woods after being spotted by a searching aircraft.

Bangor Police, Fire and the Maine Warden Service combed the area surrounding the Bangor City Forest for hours Friday.

They were looking for a 74-year-old man who, they were told may be lost or injured.

“He left this morning from his home and he was supposed to be at a school function and he didn’t arrive” said Maine Game Warden Alan Gillis. “School called his family, wanted to know where he was. His vehicle was located.”

The man was found near that vehicle parked near the City Forest entrance on Kitteredge Road just before 3 Friday afternoon.

He had suffered a medical emergency and required immediate assistance.

He was taken to a Bangor hospital to be treated.

His identity has not been released.