Thousands Pack Augusta Civic Center for Maine Lottery Party

More than two-million dollars in cash and prizes were up for grabs at the Maine Lottery Party at the Augusta Civic Center Friday.

The second-chance drawing from thousands of non-winning lottery tickets gave away two-million dollars in cash – as well as tractors, a mustang, and much more.

Thousands packed the Civic Center and were treated to live music and lottery games.

We caught up with the Maine State Lottery Director to find out how much money spent goes back to the players.

“It’s evolved in a big way but what we’ve always maintained is a large portion of our sales go back to our players, upwards of 60%. We’re proud of that,” said Gregg Mineo.

The lottery was established in Maine in 1974 by voters in a statewide referendum.