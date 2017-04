The Results are In: Did you Expect the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument to be Reviewed by the Secretary of Interior?

The results are in! We wanted to know yesterday:

Did you expect the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument to be reviewed by the Secretary of Interior?

RESULTS:

YES: 56% (299 VOTES)

NO: 44% (234 VOTES)

TOTAL VOTES: 533 votes

Stay tuned for our new Question of the Day for the Weekend!