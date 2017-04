Rockefeller Sr.’s Will Generous To Maine

David Rockefeller Sr.’s will leaves a large amount of his estate to organizations here in Maine, according to Forbes Magazine.

When Rockefeller died last month at the age of 101 he had an estimated net worth of $3.3 billion.

$20 million will be given to the Mount Desert Land and Garden Preserve and $5 million to land conservation group Maine Coast Heritage Trust.

Some of Rockefeller’s possessions, including artwork and property will also be gifted to entities in Maine.