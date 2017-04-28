Proposed Bill Would Provide One Million Dollars to Restore the Schooner Bowdoin

The state’s official sailing vessel is the flagship for Maine Maritime Academy’s small vessel operations and technology program.

But the Schooner Bowdoin is starting to rot.

State lawmakers are now considering a measure to provide a million dollars to Maine Maritime to restore the ship.

A similar proposal was proposed last legislative session, but failed.

The bill’s sponsor hopes it will sail through this time around.

“If they don’t restore this, then they’re going to have to lease a vessel from somewhere else. So in the long run, we’re saving money by restoring the vessel that we have. It’s a classroom and they need this,” said Sen. Kimberley Rosen, (R) the bill’s sponsor.

The bill will undergo further review by lawmakers.