Mild Saturday, with a Few Scattered Showers

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Any scattered showers this evening will come to an end as a frontal system slips offshore and weak high pressure slides into New England. Skies tonight will range between partly and mostly cloudy, with patchy fog likely developing. An upper level trough and its associated cold front will likely kick off a few widely scattered showers across Maine tomorrow otherwise the weekend will start off partly sunny and mild as temps climb into the mid 60s to mid 70s across much southern, central and eastern Maine. High pressure building southeast from near Hudson Bay will bring brighter skies and seasonable temps to Maine as we end the month of April Sunday. An approaching storm will bring increasing clouds to our area later Sunday afternoon and evening, with showers likely developing across Maine later at night. The approaching storm will bring a chilly and showery day to Maine and the rest of New England Monday as it slides from the Ohio River valley into the Northeast. An upper level trough moving across the Northeast will likely keep the risk of showers going in our region Tuesday but temps won’t be as chilly as they will be Monday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, patchy fog, with any stray showers ending, a southwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with a southwest breeze becoming northwest between 5 and 15 mph along with a few hit and miss showers and high temps in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds and breezy, with high temps in the 50s to very low 60s from north to south.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with occasional showers likely and rather cool, with high temps in the mid 40s to very lower 50s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, with a few scattered showers possible and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with possible scattered showers and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist