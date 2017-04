ME DOT To Begin Route 3 Work in Bar Harbor

Starting Monday, if you travel in Bar Harbor you might run into detours.

Maine DOT will do work on Route 3 in Bar Harbor.

The project includes paved shoulders for pedestrians and bicyclists, new sidewalks, road crossing signs, and other needed maintenance.

Beginning Monday expect to be directed to alternate routes between Crooked Road and Sand Point Road…signs are in place to guide you.

The project is expected to take two years to complete.