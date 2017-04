Looking To Get Rid Of Unwanted Electronics

you can properly get rid of any unwanted electronic devices in Bangor Saturday…

the challenger learning center is heading up the collection to fund programs that inspire students in math and science…

they suggest folks donate 10 dollars for the first item they drop off…and 5 dollars for every item after that…

the e-waste collection is at their location on 30 venture way…

it’s from 9 to 1…

for a list of items that are acceptable for drop off, visit WABI.TV