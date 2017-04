Lockout Lifted- Winslow PD Has 3 in Custody In Connection With Car Burglaries

A lockout of Winslow schools was lifted late this morning, and three people are in custody in connection with car burglaries in the area.

One of them was the subject of a search near the schools.

Authorities say the school lockout was only a “precautionary measure” and no students or staff were ever at risk.