Lawmakers Discuss Several Bills Devoted to State Drug Crisis

State lawmakers will look at about a dozen bills today related to Maine’s drug crisis.

More than one person a day died from drug overdoses in Maine last year.

This year, lawmakers are taking steps to increase access to medication-assisted treatment.

One of the bills would direct about $192,000 from the state’s Medical Marijuana fund to fund peer recovery, education, and prevention efforts.

Another would repeal the 24 month limit on MaineCare coverage or reimbursement for Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction.