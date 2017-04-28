Lawmakers Debate Bill to Give Bar Harbor Option to Create Their Own Port Authority

Lawmakers are debating a bill that could create the Bar Harbor Port Authority.

If approved, it doesn’t necessarily mean that will happen though. It’s a measure to legally give the town the option of creating one if the voters approve of the designation.

The Class A port in question was purchased by the state from Canada and has sat idle for some time now.

Maine is looking to sell the property to the town of Bar Harbor.

If the sale goes through, the proposed bill would give the town a couple of options, one of which would be to create it’s own port authority.

“Bar Harbor would have really total control of this port authority if it were to be set up that way. The other option the town has is to buy it outright from the state and make a department inside the town for the port. So there’s benefits to each of those, and what the town is looking from us in the legislature is to authorize that option of the port authority,” said Sen. Brian Langley, (R) the bill’s sponsor.

We’re told Bar Harbor could also buy the property and sell it on the open market to a commercial operation such as a restaurant or hotel.

If this bill is passed, the town can expect to vote on what to do with the property in June of 2018.