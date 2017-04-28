Four Suspects Arrested for Several Car Burglaries in Winslow & Benton

Schools in Winslow and Benton were under lockout for several hours Friday morning as police searched for suspects in several car burglaries.

The lockout was lifted after three people were arrested – 25-year-old Ian Machado, 18-year-old Nicholas Fortier, and 18-year-old Jacob Stevens.

Winslow police got around a dozen reports of vehicles being broken into in driveways in Benton and Winslow early Friday morning.

Three suspects fled on foot and two were arrested. They were not considered to be armed or dangerous.

Police dogs tracked the third suspect to an area near Winslow Middle School, so nearby schools were locked out, which means all outside activities such as recess and outdoor physical education classes were suspended.

It also means heightened security procedures for anyone entering or leaving the schools.

“Maintaining that safety, maintaining the protocol so we can respond to incidents when it happens and being prepared is important in small districts and large districts,” said Ron McGowen, School Resource Officer, Winslow Police Department.

“What we didn’t want was the law enforcement officers who’s doing the tracks to go through a recess or kids getting off the bus, etc. The children and the staff were not in any danger. It was just a precautionary measure,” said Winslow Police Chief Shawn O’ Leary.

Acting on a tip, police arrested the third suspect near Johnny’s Selected Seeds in Winslow.

And, a fourth person was arrested later in the day. Police say 21-year old Slade Mower turned himself in at the Milo Police Department.