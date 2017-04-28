Corinna Man to Prison for Running Dexter Area Drug Ring with Daughter

A man from Corinna is going to prison for 11 years after running a drug ring with his daughter in the Dexter area for more than a decade.

59-year-old Roger Belanger was sentenced Friday in federal court in Bangor.

He and 31-year-old Kelli Mujo of Harmony were both found guilty last summer of heading up the operation.

Mujo was ordered last month to serve 14 years in prison.

They were among 10 people arrested in a raid by Dexter police two years ago.

Belanger and his daughter started dealing drugs in 2002.

Mujo often traveled to Rhode Island to replenish the supply.