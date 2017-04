Colby Now With Nine Football Games

Colby College will play all the New England Small College Athletic Conference football opponents after round-robin scheduling was approved by the conference presidents for the 2017 season.

While the league has 10 teams playing football, only eight games were played each season and each team was allowed a scrimmage. The scrimmage, played a week for the regular season began, will no longer take place and nine games will now be played.