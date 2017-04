Colby Concert To Be Dedicated to Late Professor

The final concert of the Colby Symphony Orchestra this weekend will be dedicated to the man who led the group for many years.

Peter Re was a Professor of Music at Colby College for 35 years.

He was conductor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra from 1964 to 1974.

The “Celebratory Overture” and Mozart’s Requiem will be performed at Lorimer Chapel in Waterville both Saturday and Sunday nights at 7:30.

It’s free…everyone’s invited.