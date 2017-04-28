Catch Basin Markers Installed in Brewer

Catch basin markers were installed throughout Brewer Friday.

It’s part of a larger clean water campaign.

Disabled veterans from Project Healing Waters – Fly Fishing volunteered their time to make it happen.

Each marker has the message no dumping, drains to river.

“Essentially what we’re doing is stormwater pollution prevention. Trying to get these residences and neighbors in these different neighborhoods to focus on not doing anything on their properties that’s going to pollute stormwater.

It’s important for us because we’re all fly fishers and we like to keep the streams and rivers clean. And this helps us to spread the word about that.”

Project Healing Waters helps to rehabilitate disabled vets through fly fishing and community service projects.