Brownville Residents Will Vote to Disband Police Department

Residents in Brownville voted to no longer fund their police department in March.

Now, they’ve voted to disband it.

The fate of the department will be decided at a special town meeting on Monday night.

If approved, all police services in the community would be eliminated.

It means Milo, Greenville, and Dover-Foxcroft would be the only towns in Piscataquis County with their own police forces.

Meanwhile, the Piscataquis Sheriff’s Department will cover Brownville.