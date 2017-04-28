Brightening Skies This Afternoon, Shower/T’storm Possible

A weak cold front will move to our east this afternoon. The front will give us a chance for a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm through the early afternoon hours. As the front moves to our east this afternoon, drier air will move in behind and allow some breaks of sunshine to develop as the afternoon wears on. Temperatures will be mild today with highs in the low to mid-60s for inland locations. An onshore wind will keep it cooler along the coastline with highs in the 50s. We’ve got a quiet night on tap with partly to mostly cloudy skies and some patchy fog possible. Temperatures will be mild tonight with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Another cold front is forecast to cross the state Saturday and will bring us another chance for a few showers especially during the morning and early afternoon followed by brightening skies as the afternoon progresses. Temperatures will be mild Saturday with highs in the 60s to around 70°. Cooler, more seasonable air will move in behind the front for Sunday. Sunday looks like a great day with a bright, sunny start to the day followed by some increasing clouds during the afternoon as our next storm approaches. Highs on Sunday will top off in the in the 50s to near 60°. Low pressure is forecast to move into the Great Lakes region Monday bringing clouds and showers back to our forecast to start the work week.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm possible early this afternoon then brightening skies. Highs in the 60s inland, 50s along the coast. South wind 5-10 MPH.



Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 46°-53°. Light southwest wind.



Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, mainly morning and early afternoon. Brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs between 61°-71°. Winds will become northwest 5-10 MPH.



Sunday: Mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the 50s to near 60°.



Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid-40s to around 50°.



Tuesday: Showers likely. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW