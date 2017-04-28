Brewer High School Career Day

It was career day at Brewer High School.

Area businesses filled the gym, allowing students to network with folks from a variety of professions.

From law enforcement and healthcare providers, to the media.

TV5 was there and we decided to let the kids take over, interviewing our own Zach warren.

“What have you learned from today so far? From today so far? Today, I’ve learned that there’s a lot of kids in Brewer who are interested in journalism and who are willing to take chances and try something new just like you.

Some kids don’t know what they want to do, so they kind of need to see what people are actually doing around here.

So I’ve been walking around and looking at all the Air Force and Army stuff and I’ve been asking them some questions. So it’s pretty cool around here.

Yeah I think it’s a good opportunity to look at different jobs to start working and figure out what you want to go into.”

Fun and games aside, staff say it’s important for students to start thinking about their futures at a young age, better preparing them to transition into the workforce.